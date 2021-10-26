Stock futures inch higher ahead of tech earnings

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of another flurry of earnings reports from major technology companies.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

European stocks climbed Tuesday for a three-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade. Consumer staples and healthcare sectors led gains while energy and real-estate sectors lost ground.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.4%.

The Swiss franc and the euro lost 0.1% against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $85.10 a barrel. Gold also fell 0.1% to $1,804.30 a troy ounce.

The yield on German 10-year bunds gained to minus 0.107% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields strengthened to 1.147%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.641% from 1.634%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.8%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.8% and China’s Shanghai Composite was lower 0.3%.