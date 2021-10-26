Stock futures inch higher ahead of tech earnings
Results are due from Microsoft, Alphabet and Twitter after Tuesday’s close
U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of another flurry of earnings reports from major technology companies.
S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.
European stocks climbed Tuesday for a three-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade. Consumer staples and healthcare sectors led gains while energy and real-estate sectors lost ground.
AMAZON SIGNALS HOLIDAY SHIPPING READINESS DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCH
The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.4%.
The Swiss franc and the euro lost 0.1% against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.
In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $85.10 a barrel. Gold also fell 0.1% to $1,804.30 a troy ounce.
PAYPAL SAYS IT'S NOT PURSUING PINTEREST
The yield on German 10-year bunds gained to minus 0.107% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields strengthened to 1.147%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.641% from 1.634%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.8%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.8% and China’s Shanghai Composite was lower 0.3%.
—An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.