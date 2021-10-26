Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures inch higher ahead of tech earnings

Results are due from Microsoft, Alphabet and Twitter after Tuesday’s close

Investment adviser on third-quarter earnings: Markets will 'continue to see some upside'

Commonwealth Financial Network CIO Brad McMillan forecasts that after earnings season 'we are going to start seeing some volatility as we figure out it's not going to be as good going forward as it has been.'

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of another flurry of earnings reports from major technology companies.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

European stocks climbed Tuesday for a three-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade. Consumer staples and healthcare sectors led gains while energy and real-estate sectors lost ground.

AMAZON SIGNALS HOLIDAY SHIPPING READINESS DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCH

Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Timothy Nick work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.4%.

The Swiss franc and the euro lost 0.1% against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $85.10 a barrel. Gold also fell 0.1% to $1,804.30 a troy ounce.

PAYPAL SAYS IT'S NOT PURSUING PINTEREST

The yield on German 10-year bunds gained to minus 0.107% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields strengthened to 1.147%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.641% from 1.634%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.8%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.8% and China’s Shanghai Composite was lower 0.3%.

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.