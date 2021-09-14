Stocks fall as inflation slows down
Apple unveils iPhone 13
U.S. stock indexes turned lower Tuesday as a report showed consumer price gains slowed in August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216 points, or 0.62%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.33% and 0.09%, respectively. The modest losses come after the Dow opened with a 121-point gain a day after snapping its five-day losing streak.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34642.06
|-227.57
|-0.65%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4451.7
|-17.03
|-0.38%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15080.874123
|-24.71
|-0.16%
The August consumer price index showed prices last month rose 5.3% annually, slowing from the 5.4% pace in July that matched the fastest growth in 13 years. Prices edged up 0.3% month over month.
After the report, the yield on the 10-year note was down four basis points at 1.29%.
In stocks, Apple Inc. shares were in focus as the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone 13 which has a state-of-the-art memory chip and updated camera, among other things. Updates to other products, like the iPad and Apple Watch, were also announced.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|148.57
|-0.98
|-0.66%
Amazon Inc. raised its average starting pay to $18 per hour and said it would hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,452.76
|-4.41
|-0.13%
Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates as cloud revenue missed the mark. Current quarter earnings guidance was ahead of expectations while revenue guidance was a bit light.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ORCL
|ORACLE CORP.
|85.87
|-2.95
|-3.32%
Casino stocks including MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. were on track for their biggest daily percentage drops in over a year after Macau said it would tighten restrictions on the gaming industry.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MGM
|MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
|41.47
|-1.58
|-3.67%
|WYNN
|WYNN RESORTS LTD.
|92.21
|-11.27
|-10.89%
Oil stocks, which were the top performers Monday, slid as West Texas Intermediate crude pulled back from a six-week high of $71.22 a barrel set earlier Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|54.86
|-0.49
|-0.89%
|HAL
|HALLIBURTON CO.
|20.23
|-0.20
|-0.95%
|KMI
|KINDER MORGAN, INC.
|16.07
|-0.08
|-0.51%
Elsewhere in commodities, gold climbed $12.70 to $1,804.70 an ounce.
Overseas markets traded mixed.
European bourses were choppy with France’s CAC 40 sliding 0.36%, Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.49% and Germany’s DAX 30 ticking higher by 0.14%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.73% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.21% and 1.42%, respectively, after developer China Evergrande reiterated concerns it could default on its debt.