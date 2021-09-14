Expand / Collapse search
Stocks fall as inflation slows down

Apple unveils iPhone 13

Utility, energy 'resilient' to inflation, tax hikes: Portfolio manager

Hennessey Funds CIO and portfolio manager Ryan Kelley says utilities may outperform their earnings per share growth rates in the market

U.S. stock indexes turned lower Tuesday as a report showed consumer price gains slowed in August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216 points, or 0.62%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.33% and 0.09%, respectively. The modest losses come after the Dow opened with a 121-point gain a day after snapping its five-day losing streak. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34642.06 -227.57 -0.65%
SP500 S&P 500 4451.7 -17.03 -0.38%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15080.874123 -24.71 -0.16%

The August consumer price index showed prices last month rose 5.3% annually, slowing from the 5.4% pace in July that matched the fastest growth in 13 years. Prices edged up 0.3% month over month. 

BIDEN TAX HIKES BIGGER THREAT TO STOCK MARKET THAN SLOWING ECONOMY: GOLDMAN SACHS

After the report, the yield on the 10-year note was down four basis points at 1.29%.

In stocks, Apple Inc. shares were in focus as the tech giant unveiled its new iPhone 13 which has a state-of-the-art memory chip and updated camera, among other things. Updates to other products, like the iPad and Apple Watch, were also announced. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE, INC. 148.57 -0.98 -0.66%

Amazon Inc. raised its average starting pay to $18 per hour and said it would hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,452.76 -4.41 -0.13%

Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates as cloud revenue missed the mark. Current quarter earnings guidance was ahead of expectations while revenue guidance was a bit light.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 85.87 -2.95 -3.32%

Casino stocks including MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. were on track for their biggest daily percentage drops in over a year after Macau said it would tighten restrictions on the gaming industry. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 41.47 -1.58 -3.67%
WYNN WYNN RESORTS LTD. 92.21 -11.27 -10.89%

Oil stocks, which were the top performers Monday, slid as West Texas Intermediate crude pulled back from a six-week high of $71.22 a barrel set earlier Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 54.86 -0.49 -0.89%
HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 20.23 -0.20 -0.95%
KMI KINDER MORGAN, INC. 16.07 -0.08 -0.51%

Elsewhere in commodities, gold climbed $12.70 to $1,804.70 an ounce. 

Overseas markets traded mixed. 

European bourses were choppy with France’s CAC 40 sliding 0.36%, Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.49% and Germany’s DAX 30 ticking higher by 0.14%. 

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.73% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.21% and 1.42%, respectively, after developer China Evergrande reiterated concerns it could default on its debt. 