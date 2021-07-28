Stocks waffle ahead of Fed decision, Boeing shares soar

U.S. stocks traded mixed early Wednesday as investors sorted through earnings from several blue-chip and tech bellwethers ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35019.61 -38.91 -0.11% SP500 S&P 500 4404.59 +3.13 +0.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14745.312792 +84.74 +0.58%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 20 points or 0.02%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were little changed. The major averages on Tuesday fell from record highs while snapping their five-day winning streaks.

The Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, is expected to keep both its asset purchase program and interest rates unchanged. Instead, Fed watchers will focus on any clues the central bank gives about the upcoming changes to its policy.

FED MEETING AS SURGING INFLATION, RISING COVID-19 CASES RATTLE US ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 234.44 +12.41 +5.59%

In earnings released Wednesday morning, Boeing Co. booked its first quarterly profit in almost two years as 737 MAX deliveries picked up amid a reopening of the global economy. The planemaker said it expects to increase 737 MAX production from its current pace of 16 per month to 31 per month by early next year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 241.00 -5.45 -2.21%

And McDonald’s Corp. said U.S. same-store sales climbed 25.9% versus a year ago as demand for its new chicken sandwich and a promotion with K-pop group BTS provided a lift. Global same-store sales were up 40.5% from a year ago as the easing of more overseas restrictions bolstered those markets.

In large-cap tech results, Apple Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as every product line posted annual sales growth of at least 12%. However, the tech giant warned the chip shortage would impact iPhone and iPad sales in the current quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 144.81 -1.96 -1.34%

Microsoft Corp. posted record quarterly profit as revenue from its Azure cloud service soared 51%. Sales guidance for the current quarter exceeded expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 287.02 +0.48 +0.17%

Alphabet Inc. revenue surged to a record as advertising sales rose almost 70%, benefitting from the online shopping boom caused by the pandemic. The company’s Google Cloud business, which trails rivals from Amazon and Microsoft, narrowed operating loss.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,736.40 +98.40 +3.73%

Starbucks Corp. slashed its sales growth forecast for China, projecting annual growth of 18% to 20%, down from 27% to 32%, due to travel restrictions. Earnings and revenue for the quarter both outpaced estimates as global same-store sales jumped 73%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 122.83 -3.20 -2.54%

Facebook Inc. will release its quarterly results after Wednesday’s opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 371.44 +3.62 +0.99%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 34 cents to $71.99 a barrel and gold slipped 80 cents to $1,799 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European bourses rallied across the board with France’s CAC gaining 0.68%, Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.22% and Germany’s DAX 30 higher by 0.21%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.54% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite slid 1.39% and 0.58%, respectively.