Stocks slip ahead of Fed minutes, Target slips

U.S. stock indexes were lower Wednesday as investors sifted through earnings from several retailers and awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 126 points, or 0.36%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.25% and 0.1%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Wednesday snapped their five-day streaks of closing at all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35244.87 -98.41 -0.28% SP500 S&P 500 4441.24 -6.84 -0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14639.093576 -17.09 -0.12%

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting are set to cross the wires at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be paying close attention for any hints the central bank may give as to when it may begin tapering its asset purchase program and hiking interest rates. A growing consensus on Wall Street is the Fed could announce its taper at the September meeting.

In stocks, Target Corp. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as back-to-school shopping bolstered results. The big-box retailer, which saw a sharp slowdown in digital sales growth, raised its comparable sales forecast for the second half of the year and announced a new $15 billion share repurchase program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 249.58 -5.19 -2.04% LOW LOWE'S COS., INC. 196.25 +14.25 +7.83%

Lowe’s Companies Inc. forecast full-year revenue above analyst estimates as customers splurged on big-ticket items amid slowing demand for do-it-yourself projects. Quarterly earnings and revenue were ahead of expectations.

Krispy Kreme Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and said its drive-thru business and new menu items would help cushion the blow from the delta variant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNUT KRISPY KREME 13.71 -0.33 -2.33%

Nvidia Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. and Robinhood Global Markets Inc. are among the companies set to release their quarterly results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 194.07 -0.51 -0.26% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 55.85 -0.16 -0.29% HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 47.43 +0.76 +1.63%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 65 cents to $67.24 a barrel and gold rose $4.10 to $1,791.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses traded lower across the board with France’s CAC 40 down 0.67%, Britain’s FTSE 100 sliding 0.35% and Germany’s DAX 30 losing 0.1%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.47% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.59% and 1.11%, respectively.