Stocks slip ahead of Fed minutes, Target slips
Target, Lowe's report strong quarterly results
U.S. stock indexes were lower Wednesday as investors sifted through earnings from several retailers and awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 126 points, or 0.36%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.25% and 0.1%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Wednesday snapped their five-day streaks of closing at all-time highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35244.87
|-98.41
|-0.28%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4441.24
|-6.84
|-0.15%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14639.093576
|-17.09
|-0.12%
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting are set to cross the wires at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be paying close attention for any hints the central bank may give as to when it may begin tapering its asset purchase program and hiking interest rates. A growing consensus on Wall Street is the Fed could announce its taper at the September meeting.
In stocks, Target Corp. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as back-to-school shopping bolstered results. The big-box retailer, which saw a sharp slowdown in digital sales growth, raised its comparable sales forecast for the second half of the year and announced a new $15 billion share repurchase program.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TGT
|TARGET CORP.
|249.58
|-5.19
|-2.04%
|LOW
|LOWE'S COS., INC.
|196.25
|+14.25
|+7.83%
Lowe’s Companies Inc. forecast full-year revenue above analyst estimates as customers splurged on big-ticket items amid slowing demand for do-it-yourself projects. Quarterly earnings and revenue were ahead of expectations.
Krispy Kreme Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and said its drive-thru business and new menu items would help cushion the blow from the delta variant.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DNUT
|KRISPY KREME
|13.71
|-0.33
|-2.33%
Nvidia Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. and Robinhood Global Markets Inc. are among the companies set to release their quarterly results after Wednesday’s closing bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|194.07
|-0.51
|-0.26%
|CSCO
|CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
|55.85
|-0.16
|-0.29%
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
|47.43
|+0.76
|+1.63%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 65 cents to $67.24 a barrel and gold rose $4.10 to $1,791.10 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European bourses traded lower across the board with France’s CAC 40 down 0.67%, Britain’s FTSE 100 sliding 0.35% and Germany’s DAX 30 losing 0.1%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.47% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.59% and 1.11%, respectively.