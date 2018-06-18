Dow posts triple-digit drop as trade war fears persist

U.S. stocks fell to start the week after the U.S. made good on plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion dollars of Chinese goods.
As expected, China retaliated with a matching amount of tariffs on U.S. goods, and now concerns are percolating that the back and forth will lead to an all-out trade war.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2771.56
|-8.10
|-0.29%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|24907.25
|-183.23
|-0.73%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7740.0119
|-6.37
|-0.08%
Economic data out on Monday included the National Association of Homebuilder’s housing market index for June, which fell by 2 points to 68. The gauge of future sales conditions fell to a seven-month low of 76 as builders are starting to fret about input costs.
Meanwhile, incoming New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 4 p.m. ET at a conference focused on reforming behavior in financial services.
In company news, Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc.'s U.S.-listed shares were moving higher after Google announced that it had invested $550 million in the company.
Commodities were mixed.
FOX Business’ Ken Martin contributed to this article.