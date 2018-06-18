Dow posts triple-digit drop as trade war fears persist

U.S. stocks fell to start the week after the U.S. made good on plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion dollars of Chinese goods.

As expected, China retaliated with a matching amount of tariffs on U.S. goods, and now concerns are percolating that the back and forth will lead to an all-out trade war.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SP500 S&P 500 2771.56 -8.10 -0.29% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24907.25 -183.23 -0.73% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7740.0119 -6.37 -0.08%

Economic data out on Monday included the National Association of Homebuilder’s housing market index for June, which fell by 2 points to 68. The gauge of future sales conditions fell to a seven-month low of 76 as builders are starting to fret about input costs.

Meanwhile, incoming New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 4 p.m. ET at a conference focused on reforming behavior in financial services.

In company news, Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc.'s U.S.-listed shares were moving higher after Google announced that it had invested $550 million in the company.

Commodities were mixed.

FOX Business’ Ken Martin contributed to this article.