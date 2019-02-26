Stock futures fall ahead of Fed testimony, Home Depot disappoints

Equity futures traded lower ahead of Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress.

Home Depot’s 4Q results missed on profit, revenue and same store sales, plus the company gave a profit estimate for 2019 that fell short.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.4 percent

Shares of Home Depot fell 2.6 percent after the company issued a disappointing full-year earnings forecast and missed quarterly estimates for same-store sales.

Caterpillar shares took a hit after brokerage UBS double downgraded the company's shares to "sell."

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell begins the first of his two-day semi-annual testimony to both houses of Congress on the central bank’s monetary policy. In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the Fed reiterated it will remain patient in determining further adjustments to interest rates given uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped by 0.4 percent as did Japan’s Nikkei.

In Europe, London’s FTSE fell 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC gave up 0.3 percent.

The top equity markets closed with gains on Monday after President Trump abandoned a March 1 deadline for a new trade deal with China, spurring renewed optimism that the two sides would reach an agreement to remove the threat of increased tariffs.

Trump said Sunday he would delay the increase in tariffs citing “substantial progress” on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer after a weekend of talks.

In deal news to start the week, General Electric announced a definitive agreement to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corp. for a total consideration of $21.4 billion.

Roche is also buying Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion. It is a move by the Swiss drugmaker to expand its presence treating hemophilia and comes as Spark seeks new customers for its landmark treatment for blindness.

Also, Netflix scored four Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night including Best Foreign Film.