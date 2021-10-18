Stock futures edge down to start the week

U.S. stock futures slipped ahead of industrial production figures and another volley of corporate earnings reports.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.2%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.3% in morning trade. Healthcare and real-estate sectors led the losses while utilities and energy sectors rose.

‘CRAZY’ BETS ON $200 OIL INVADE THE OPTIONS MARKET

The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, was down 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as the U.K.’s FTSE 250 was broadly flat, whereas France’s CAC 40 was lower 0.7% and Germany’s DAX shed 0.3%.

The Swiss franc and the euro were down 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.37.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.6% to $85.41 a barrel. Gold declined 0.3% to $1,763.30 a troy ounce.

TESLA EARNINGS, HOUSING DATA AND APPLE'S EVENT TOP WEEK AHEAD

German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.142% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts strengthened to 1.129%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.607% from 1.574% on Friday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

In Asia, indexes mostly slipped as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1% and China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE