Stock futures dive as Trump threatens increased tit-for-tat tariffs

President Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The move would be in response to retaliatory levies from Beijing.

Dow Jones futures were falling by 1.02%. The S&P 500 dropped 0.96% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by 1.07%.

Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that would be hit with a 10% tariff, according to a statement from the White House.

Trump said the new tariffs will go into effect “if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced.”

In Tuesday’s trading in Asia, trading resumed in China and Hong Kong following Monday’s holiday.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed more than 2%.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1.4%.

U.S. stocks fell to start the week after the Trump administration moved forward with plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion dollars of Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 103.01 points to 24,987.47. The S&P 500 ticked 5.79 points lower to 2,773.87. The Nasdaq Composite posted a slight gain, rising 0.65 points to 7,747.02.

As expected, China retaliated to the U.S.'s tariff plan with a matching amount of levies on U.S. goods, and now concerns are percolating that the back and forth will lead to an all-out trade war.

Traders will get a look on Tuesday at the latest housing starts numbers looking at projects already underway and building permits which are an indication of future activity.

Earnings are also scheduled from FedEx, La-Z-Boy and Oracle.

Fed watchers will also hear from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.