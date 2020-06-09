Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures decline following solid rallies

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday

By FOXBusiness
close
The Federal Reserve will ease the terms of its Main Street lending facility to encourage more businesses to participate. video

Fed eases Main Street lending facility terms

The Federal Reserve will ease the terms of its Main Street lending facility to encourage more businesses to participate.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open, the day after the Nasdaq set its first closing record since February.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are indicating a loss of 1.1 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

The Fed has already promised unprecedented amounts of support to keep markets running smoothly during the coronavirus pandemic.

FED EXPANDS MAIN STREET LENDING PROGRAM TO ALLOW SMALLER, BIGGER LOANS

In Asian markets on Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE is down 1.8 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.9 percent and France's CAC is off 1.8 percent.

On Wall Street, the broader S&P 500 is within 4.5 percent of its own record as optimism grows that the worst of the recession may have already passed.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27572.44+461.46+1.70%
SP500S&P 5003232.39+38.46+1.20%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9924.744771+110.66+1.13%

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq composite, which is more heavily weighted to the big technology stocks that held up the best earlier this year, gained 1.1 percent to 9,924.74.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Benchmark U.S. crude oil is down more than 2 percent, or 82 cents to $37.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.36 to $38.19 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude oil is down 1.5 percent, or 65 cents to $40.14 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.