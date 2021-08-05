Expand / Collapse search
Stocks climb with weekly jobless claims, earnings in focus

Robinhood Markets Inc. said existing stockholders would sell up to 97.9M shares

Stocks open in the red mid-week

FOX Business' Stuart Varney and Susan Li on Wednesday's market open, Big Tech and transportation stocks.

U.S. stock indexes rose Thursday as investors balanced the latest jobs data and mixed corporate earnings. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Averages gained 92 points, or 0.27%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.27% and 0.17%, respectively. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34975.37 +182.70 +0.53%
SP500 S&P 500 4417.51 +14.85 +0.34%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14868.546701 +88.01 +0.60%

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims fell to 385,000 in the week ending July 31, in line with analyst expectations. Continuing claims, meanwhile, declined to a pandemic-era low of 2.93 million filings. 

In stocks, Robinhood Markets Inc. was sharply lower and said in a filing that existing stockholders will sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. Shares of the trading app platform had surged 87% over the prior two sessions.   

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 60.88 -9.51 -13.51%

In earnings, Uber Inc.’s quarterly loss widened as the ride-hailing giant boosted incentives to lure drivers back to work. The company said quarterly gross bookings hit an all-time high and food delivery orders also increased. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 43.56 +1.76 +4.21%

Moderna Inc. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and said its COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective through the six months following the administration of a second dose. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MRNA MODERNA, INC. 408.00 -11.05 -2.64%

Electronic Arts Inc. said product launches and its live services fueled its stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The video game maker raised its full-year outlook and said its new Battlefield 2042 game would be released before the holidays. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
EA ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC. 135.08 -4.83 -3.45%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 15 cents to $68.30 a barrel and gold lost 40 cents to $1,814.10 an ounce. 

Overseas markets were mixed. 

Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.19% after the Bank of England kept policy unchanged and warned the U.K.’s economy would face above-target inflation in the near term. Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 was higher by 0.12% and France’s CAC 40 jumped 0.34%. 

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.52% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.31% and 0.84%, respectively. 