Stock futures cautiously mixed to start the week

Traders will be looking to leave a rollercoaster trading week behind and look ahead to more big earnings names and the October employment report on Friday.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.29 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.20 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.10 percent.

Monday’s earnings reports will feature Bloomin' Brands and First Data before the bell and Akamai Technologies and Mondelez International after the close of markets.

On the economic calendar, investors will be examining the latest data on personal income and spending.

Stocks continued a week of see-saw trading Friday as falling shares of major tech companies offset optimism over a strong third-quarter GDP report. The selling was led by large-cap tech companies, including Amazon and Google, both of which posted mixed quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296 points, or 1.19 percent, though stocks pared much of their losses from earlier in the session. At its intraday low, the blue-chip index was down 539 points. The broader S&P 500, which briefly dipped into correction territory, declined about 1.7 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.06 percent.

Earnings overshadowed a strong read on the U.S. economy , which grew a robust 3.5 percent from July through September as consumer spending and government spending extended the nation's economic growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday.

Third-quarter earnings season is almost half over, and so far 57 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 have beaten their revenue forecasts. That’s a sharp decline from this point in second-quarter earnings season, just three months ago, when 72 percent of S&P 500 firms had topped revenue estimates.

In Asian market trading on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session 2.2 percent lower.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day off 0.16 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX was higher by 0.35 percent and trading in France’s CAC is delayed by technical issues.

FOX Business’ Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.