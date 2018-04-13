Stock futures cautious on Syria tension, ahead of bank earnings

Futures were mixed following a triple-digit gain day for the Dow as tensions surrounding Syria eased somewhat.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were up by 0.03%. The S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.10%.

Stocks posted strong gains Thursday on news that President Donald Trump was considering rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

Investors shook off concerns that a missile strike on Syria might be imminent. Trump tweeted that a U.S. attack, in response to a chemical attack in Syria, “could be very soon or not so soon at all.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 293.60 points, or 1.21%, to 24,483.05. The S&P 500 rose 21.8 points to 2,663.99, while the Nasdaq Composite was 71.22 points higher at 7,140.25.

The markets will focus on the start of earnings season for the big banks. Investors expect strong first-quarter earnings on Friday from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo before the start of trading.

Advertisement

On the economic front, investors will examine a measure of consumer sentiment.

Soft trade data put pressure on China-related stocks.

China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.08%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%, as the market headed to a third straight week of gains.

European markets traded mostly higher.

Germany’s DAX was higher by 0.98%. France’s CAC is up 0.59% and London’s FTSE is little changed.