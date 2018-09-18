Stock futures cautious as White House expands tariffs on Chinese goods

Equity futures were showing gains the morning after the Trump administration applied additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Dow Jones futures were higher by 0.17 percent. The S&P 500 was up 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.22%.

President Donald Trump on Monday escalated the U.S.-China trade war by announcing new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The move, which had been expected since at least the weekend, imposes 10 percent tariffs on the products. The levies will climb to 25 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2019. The Trump administration also threatened to pursue additional tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates against farmers or other U.S. industries.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement that China has no choice but to retaliate, but didn’t say how.

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite waved off the tariffs to finish 1.6 percent higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.7 percent.

Japan's Nikkei returned to trading following Monday’s holiday and finished the day 1.4 percent higher.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.13 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.55 percent and France’s CAC added 0.53 percent.

U.S. stocks were lower Monday in anticipation of the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.55 points, or 0.35 percent, to 26,062.12. The S&P 500 was down 16.18 points, closing at 2,888.80. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 114..5 points, or 1.43 percent, to 7,895.79.

After the close of the markets, FedEx reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates on Monday, as employee compensation and other expenses weighed on results.

Oracle shares fell 4 percent after first-quarter revenue missed expectations.

Earnings are due Tuesday morning from Autozone, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and General Mills.

FOX Business’ Mike Obel contributed to this article.