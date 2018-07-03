Stock futures cautious ahead of July 4 holiday

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday for the July 4 holiday.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.26%. The S&P 500 added 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.28%.

U.S. stocks turned higher in the final hour of trading Monday, led by technology stocks.

Major indexes spent much of the session in the red as escalating trade rhetoric and downbeat manufacturing readings curbed appetite for risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 194 points before turning modestly higher. Technology stocks, which have powered the market in 2018, led the charge again with Facebook, Apple and Google parent Alphabet climbing more than 1%.

The Dow industrials inched up 36 points, or 0.1%, to 24307. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, while its tech sector gained 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg ILDJI n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. SP500 S&P 500 2726.71 +8.34 +0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7567.6868 +57.38 +0.76%

On Tuesday, automakers will release their June sales figures.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei average finished the day down 0.12%, near 3-month lows.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped by 3.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index ended the day higher by 0.41%, rebounding from being down as much as 1.9%, ahead of a July 6 deadline, when Washington is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese exports to the United States.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was trading 0.28% higher, Germany’s DAX was up 0.72% and France’s CAC rose 0.57%.