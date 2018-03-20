Stock futures cautious ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks were cautious the day after a large tech selloff and ahead of the start of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first policy setting meeting.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.13%. The S&P 500 added 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.10%.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday, as data privacy concerns engulfed Facebook and drove a tech sell-off that weighed on the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 335.60 points, or 1.35%, to 24,610.91, falling back into negative territory for the year. The S&P 500 fell 39.09, or 1.42%, to 2,712.92 The Nasdaq Composite retreated 137.74 points, or 1.84%, to 7,344.24.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged lower by Facebook, which fell about 6.8%, its steepest one-day loss in years. The drop wiped out $36.4 billion in market value, following news that a firm tied to President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign gathered data from millions of Facebook profiles without authorization.

Asian market shares fell, following the reaction in U.S. markets.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.26%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.54%.