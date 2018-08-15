Stock futures cautious ahead of economic data

Investors will have a number of data points to examine covering various areas of the US economy ranging from retail to manufacturing and housing.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.18%. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.12%.

On the retail front, traders will get the July report on retail sales in addition to the latest earnings from department story Macy’s.

Networking equipment giant and Dow component Cisco Systems reports fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell.

Other economic data includes reports on Productivity & Costs, Industrial Production and report on manufacturing in the New York region.

Stocks were higher Tuesday as Turkey’s lira weakened only slightly following its recent plunge, which caused investors to turn risk adverse.

The risk aversion sent U.S. stocks lower on Monday, but with the lira stabilizing on Monday investors could turn their attention to the strong U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 112.22 points, or 0.45%, to 25,299.92. The S&P 500 was up 18.03 points, closing at 2,839.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 51.19 points, or 0.65%, to 7,870.89.

Dow component Home Depot, led this week’s parade of retailers reporting earnings. The home improvement retailer reported earnings and revenue that beat the Wall Street estimate, led by a rebound in its seasonal business.

In European trading on Wednesday, London’s FTSE is lower by 0.09%, Germany’s DAX is up 0.44% and France’s CAC is gaining 0.17%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.5%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 0.7%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.