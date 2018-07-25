Stock futures cautious ahead of earnings, tariff meeting

It will be another very busy day on the earnings front with Dow components Boeing, Coca-Cola and Visa reports results.

Other marquee stocks reporting earnings include Facebook, General Motors, Ford and UPS.

It is also that day that President Trump meets with European officials about tariffs.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.03%. The S&P 500 was off 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite was unchanged.

President Trump will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Trump proposed in a tweet, that both sides drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

Trump, although doubts the Europeans will go for the idea.

U.S. stocks were mostly higher Tuesday as a stream of overall, positive earnings reports overshadowed geopolitical tensions, but the Nasdaq fell into negative territory after the tech-heavy composite index set a record high Tuesday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 197.65 points, or 0.79%, to 25,241.94. The S&P 500 gained 13.42 points, about 0.5%, to 2,820.40. The Nasdaq ticked 1.1 points lower, or 0.01%, to 7,840.77.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25241.94 +197.65 +0.79% SP500 S&P 500 2820.4 +13.42 +0.48% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7840.7675 -1.11 -0.01%

United Technologies, 3M, Verizon, Lockheed Martin and Kimberly-Clark all released quarterly results before the opening bell. Shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company, rose 3.9% after reporting earnings after the bell Monday.

After the market closed, AT&T shares fell as the media giant beat expectations on earnings but missed on quarterly revenue in its first report since acquiring Time Warner.

The company posted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 85 cents. Revenue fell slightly short at $38.99, below a projected $39.39, according to Thomson Reuters.

AT&T also raised its full-year adjusted EPS estimate to the high end of a $3.50 range and raised projections for free cash flow to the high end of a $21 billion range.

AT&T’s stock fell by as much as 2% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss.

On Wednesday’s economic calendar, traders will be a look at the latest new home sales numbers.

In European trading, London’s FTSE is down 0.1%, Germany’s DAX was little changed and France’s CAC was up 0.2%.

Chinese stocks finished Wednesday’s trading slightly lower after three days of gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.8%.

Japanese shares rallied for a second day

The benchmark Nikkei ended the day up 0.46%.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.