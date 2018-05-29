Stock futures are lower as markets turn to Italy’s political crisis

Italian bonds and stocks selling off sharply, as a political crisis in Italy put markets on edge with fears among investors in one of Europe’s largest economies.

Dow Jones futures are lower by 0.52%. The S&P 500 is down 0.50% and the Nasdaq Composite turned lower by 0.41%.

Italy is embroiled in what some are calling a constitutional crisis after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the appointment of a euroskeptic economy minister, recommended by a coalition of the populist 5 Star Movement and the League.

Party leaders from 5 Star called for Mr. Mattarella’s impeachment in response, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Dow fell on Friday as a decline in oil and concern over a scuttled summit with North Korea made investors wary on the eve of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 58.67 points, or 0.24%, to 24,753.09. The S&P 500 dropped 6.43 points, or 0.23%, to 2,721.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.42 points, or 0.13%, at 7,433.85.

Despite geopolitical tensions, the major averages closed the week in positive territory.

The Dow edged 0.15% higher on the week, while the S&P 500 rose 0.31%. The Nasdaq posted the largest gain at 1.08%.

Traders return to work on Tuesday where they’ll have a couple of reports to dissect.

One is the S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices. The other is consumer confidence.

The prospect of fresh elections in Italy, soured the mood of traders in Europe and Asia.

London’s FTSE returned to trading following Monday’s bank holiday and opened lower by 0.7%.

France CAC was down 0.8% and Germany’s DAX was lower by 0.6%.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded 0.6% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei hit a 1-month low, closing down 0.55%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.