Stock futures fall with Georgia Senate polls closed

U.S. stock futures fell across the board on Tuesday evening after the polls closed in Georgia and as investors await the outcome of the election that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate.

STOCK FUTURES LOWER

As of 9 pm ET, the Democrats held a slim lead over Perdue and Loeffler, as tracked by Fox's Decision Desk.

GEORGIA SENATE RACE: LIVE UPDATES

Earlier in the evening, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue released a statement saying they are "encouraged" by high voter turnout in the state.

U.S. EQUITIES AND A DIVIDED GOVERNMENT

As for U.S. equities, which continue to hover near record highs, keeping the Senate in control of the GOP is a good scenario, according to Ed Mills, Managing Director Washington Policy.

"The markets really like the idea of a divided government," Mills told FOX Business.

If the Democrats were to sweep the election, some are more pessimistic on stocks, including Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.

S&P COULD TUMBLE 10% IF DEMOCRATS SWEEP SENATE

"A Democratic sweep of the two runoff elections in Georgia could cause the U.S. broad equity market to experience a downdraft of anywhere between 6% and 10%," Stolzfus wrote.

BOND YIELDS RISE, 10-YR. YIELD HITS 0.955%

Additionally, investors say a larger stimulus package, could be approved ramping up government spending. On Tuesday, bond yields saw a jump with the 10-Year Treasury touching 0.995%, the highest since December 4, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

BIDEN TEASES $2,000 STIMULUS CHECKS IN GA SWEEP

President-elect Joe Biden has indicated should his party take Georgia, and the Senate, Americans will in fact receive $2,000 stimulus checks. The higher amount was rejected by the Senate in favor of $600 payouts.

DEMOCRATIC SWEEP MEANS HIGHER TAXES

Some, including Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform, warn a Democratic win would result in big tax hikes for Americans.

“Dead center, a median-income family of four will see a $2,000 tax increase if the Democrats win those two seats in Georgia and Biden is able to repeal the Trump tax cuts,” he said in December.

As for the corporate tax rate, which Trump chopped to 21% from 35%, it may also get ratcheted higher to 28%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30391.6 +167.71 +0.55% SP500 S&P 500 3726.86 +26.21 +0.71% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12818.960246 +120.51 +0.95%

Stocks rallied Tuesday, in part due to rising oil prices, which topped the $50 per barrel for the first time since February, and as investors continued to adjust positions for the new year and incoming President-elect Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 167 points or 0.55% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% and 0.95% respectively.