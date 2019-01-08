Stock futures advance on trade deal hopes

Equity futures look at add to recent gains as optimism remains for a trade deal between China and the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8 percent.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as officials from the world's two biggest economies resumed talks looking to end their trade dispute.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.8 percent.

Advertisement

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 1 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1 percent and France’s CAC added 1.5 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23531.35 +98.19 +0.42% SP500 S&P 500 2549.69 +17.75 +0.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6823.4707 +84.61 +1.26%

Stocks closed higher Monday, giving the major averages a second consecutive day of gains amid hopes that this week’s U.S.-China trade talks will produce a deal between the world’s two biggest economies.

American officials met their counterparts in Beijing Monday for the first face-to-face talks since President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has roiled international markets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Retailers helped lift the market on Monday. Dollar Tree shares jumped after activist investor Starboard Value, which is pushing the retailer to sell its Family Dollar business, bought a stake in the company. Mattel stock climbed after the toy company said it had a global licensing deal with South Korean boy band BTS.

PG&E shares fell on worries that it may face so much financial liability for last year's California fires that it will have to declare bankruptcy.