Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of inflation data

U.S. equity futures are trading cautiously lower ahead of the release of inflation data.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.1% when the Wednesday trading session begins on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors will be watching for the latest report on retail inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to say the consumer price index rose 0.5% month-over-month in July, trailing June’s stronger-than-expected growth of 0.9%, the highest since August 2008.

On a year-over-year basis watch for prices to increase 5.3% in July, just a notch below June’s 5.4% annual growth rate which was also the highest since August 2008. If you factor out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index likely rose 0.4% last month and is expected to increase 4.3% year-over-year.

CONSUMERS COULD SEE PRICES RISE AS WESTERN DROUGHTS WORSEN

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1%.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.4%, Germany's DAX was higher by 0.1% and France's CAC gained 0.2%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs Tuesday after the Senate passed an infrastructure package and oil prices mostly recovered from Monday’s slump.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35264.67 +162.82 +0.46% SP500 S&P 500 4436.75 +4.40 +0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14788.086837 -72.09 -0.49%

The S&P 500 recovered from an early slip and added 0.1% to 4,436.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 35,264.67. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.5% to 14,788.09.

The Senate’s passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill gave a boost to shares of steel and aluminum makers, construction materials providers, and construction and engineering firms.

BIDEN PRAISES MCCONNELL FOR HELPING PASS $1T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher. Banks benefit from higher yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.37%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 24 cents to $68.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, added 30 cents to $70.92 per barrel in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.