Stock futures point to further gains

U.S. equity futures are trading higher, adding to this week's rebound from Monday's selling.

The major futures indexes suggest a rise of 0.3% when trading begins on Wall Street.

Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index gaining 1.5%, recovering much of the previous day's loss.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34511.99 +549.95 +1.62% SP500 S&P 500 4323.06 +64.57 +1.52% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14498.877927 +223.89 +1.57%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to 34,511.99. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.6% to 14,498.88.

IBM Corp. and hospital operator HCA Healthcare both advanced after reporting higher revenue and profit than expected.

Traders will be focusing on several big earnings reports on Wednesday led by Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon.

There are no economic reports on the Wednesday schedule.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin crew successfully completed its first passenger flight on Tuesday. That impacted the shares of rival Virgin Galactic. Those shares finished the day down 1.3%.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 1.6%, Germany's DAX gained 0.6% and France's CAC jumped 1.3%.

Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Japanese exports surged as investors tried to figure out how rising coronavirus infections will affect the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.6%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. oil was gaining 2 cents to $67.21 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 4 cents to $69.39 per barrel in London.

