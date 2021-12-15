Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of Fed decision

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed as traders waited for a decision on economic stimulus at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

The major futures indexes suggested a decline of 0.3% for the Nasdaq, while the Dow was little changed.

The Fed meeting is expected to conclude Wednesday, with policymakers expected to speed the process for trimming bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and broader economy. Beyond that, investors are watching the central bank for any statements on how soon it might raise interest rates in 2022.

Several reports are on the economic docket, starting with consumer spending for November. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate retail sales jumped 0.8% month-over-month, less than half of October’s steeper-than-expected 1.7% surge. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen rising 0.9% in November compared with 1.7% the prior month.

The New York Federal Reserve will release a key regional manufacturing report. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey is expected to fall to 25.0 in December from a much stronger-than-expected print of 30.9 the previous month. A number above zero means that more manufacturers say business conditions are improving rather than worsening.

Import and export prices for November will also be released. Prices of imported goods likely rose 0.7% month-over-month, after a slightly larger-than-expected increase of 1.2% in October. Watch for export prices to jump 0.5% in November, well below the prior month’s 1.5% spike.

Later in the morning, the National Association of Homebuilders is out with its sentiment index for December. It’s expected to hold steady at 83, eight points above a 13-month low of 75 in August amid a surge in materials costs and home prices.

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.2%, Germany's DAX added 0.3% and France's CAC gained 0.6%.

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4%.

China reported its retail sales slowed in November, rising 3.9% from a year earlier compared with a 4.9% increase in October. Industrial production picked up slightly, growing 3.8% from a year earlier compared with October's 3.5%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35544.18 -106.77 -0.30% SP500 S&P 500 4634.09 -34.88 -0.75% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15237.639765 -175.64 -1.14%

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 4,634.09. It set an all-time high on Friday, when it closed out its biggest weekly gain since February. The index is up 23.4% so far this year.

The Dow dropped 0.3% to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to 15,237.64.

The selling came after the Labor Department reported that prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department's producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers.

Technology stocks led the market's pullback Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.3% and Adobe slid 6.6% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500.

In the energy sector Wednesday, U.S. crude gave up 45 cents to $70.28 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, lost 32 cents to $73.38 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.