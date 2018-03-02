Stock declines continue after tariff-fueled selloff

Following the 420 point Dow plunge in the last session, selling continues in U.S. futures and global stocks.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.48%. The S&P 500 was down 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.35%.

Stocks dove on Thursday, sending the Dow into negative territory for the year, after President Trump announced steep aluminum and steel tariffs.

The Dow closed down 420 points, or 1.68% to 24,608, the S&P 500 fell 36 points, or 1.33% to 2,677, while the Nasdaq declined 92 points, or 1.27% to 7,180.

Asian markets overnight did not take the news of tariffs being imposed on aluminum and steel imports very well.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.5% to 21,181 on concerns about a possible trade war. That’s the lowest close for the Nikkei since February 14th. For the week, the index was down 3.2%.

Hong Kong stocks fell the most in 3 weeks. The Hang Seng index declined 1.5% to 30,583. Chinese steelmakers such as Angang Steel and Aluminum Corp of China each fell more than 2%.

China’s Shanghai Composite was off by 0.6% to 3,254.

European shares fell as trade tensions rise. London’s FTSE fell 0.64%, France’s CAC declined 1.58% and Germany’s DAX was down 1.93%. Shares of ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter and Norsk Hydro were all down around 2%.

“The German DAX is leading the decline of European markets this morning, as stocks continue to slide in what has turned out to be another week of radical losses across global indices,” said Joshua Mahony. Market Analyst at IG. “While Donald Trump considers himself pro-business, the imposition of tariffs across the aluminium and steel sector has led to fears over a collapse in global trade.”

On the labor front, weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest level in almost 50 years and a manufacturing report rose to a near 14-year high.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed his testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.

This week, Powell has said the U.S. economy was strong and that interest rate hikes would continue. In Thursday’s testimony he added the labor market could strengthen without triggering faster inflation.

Today, the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index, while retailers J. C. Penney and Footlocker report quarterly results.