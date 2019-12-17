Steven Mnuchin to USMCA critics: 'They don't know what they're talking about'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is no doubt the recently signed USMCA deal is better than NAFTA.

Continue Reading Below

USMCA TRADE AGREEMENT REACHED

When asked by FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Tuesday how he responds to critics who claim NAFTA was better, Mnuchin said “they don't know what they're talking about."

“This deal is so much better than the old deal." - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

USMCA IS 'GOLD STANDARD FOR DIGITAL TRADE': TRADE CHIEF ROBERT LIGHTHIZER

“This deal is so much better than the old deal,” Mnuchin said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “I think this is gonna add about 50 basis points of growth to GDP. This has all new types of things, all new types of protections.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He also praised US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying he has done "a fabulous job negotiating and closing this deal."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS