These states have the highest, lowest property tax rates: Report

If you want to avoid paying a high property tax rate, it might be time to head to Hawaii, according to a new report.

Hawaii has the lowest property tax rate, according to Construction Coverage, which published lists of states with the highest and lowest property tax rates in the U.S. on Monday.

The Aloha State has a median property tax rate of .28 percent, according to the report.

Alabama is second on the list with a median property tax rate of .38 percent and Louisiana is third with a median property tax rate of .46 percent.

Hawaii reportedly has the lowest median tax rate of .28 percent, according to Construction Coverage. The state also has a median property value of $650,000. (iStock)

Alabama has the second-lowest median property tax rate in the U.S., at .38 percent. Montgomery, Ala. is pictured. (iStock)

Meanwhile, New Jersey has the highest property tax rate in the U.S., according to Construction Coverage’s findings. The Garden State has a median property tax of 2.58 percent.

After New Jersey are New Hampshire, with a median property tax rate of 2.3 percent, and Illinois with a median property tax rate of 2.26 percent.

New Jersey has the highest median property tax rate in the U.S. of 2.58 percent, according to a new report. Newark, N.J. is pictured. (iStock)

New Hampshire has the second-highest median property tax rate in the U.S., according to a report from Construction Coverage. Hampton Beach, N.H., is pictured. (iStock)

The report also found that property taxes aren’t necessarily tied to property values.

In Hawaii, the median property value is $650,000, but New Jersey’s median property value is almost half that at $330,000.

For its findings, Construction Coverage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, specifically its Public Use Microdata Sample (PUMS).

To see the full results, here are the states with the lowest and highest property tax rates, according to Construction Coverage.

10 STATES WITH THE LOWEST MEDIAN PROPERTY TAX RATES

1. Hawaii

2. Alabama

3. Louisiana

4. District of Columbia

5. Colorado

6. South Carolina

7. Delaware

8. West Virginia

9. Nevada

10. Wyoming

10 STATES WITH THE HIGHEST MEDIAN PROPERTY TAX RATES

1. New Jersey

2. New Hampshire

3. Illinois

4. Connecticut

5. New York

6. Vermont

7. Wisconsin

8. Texas

9. Nebraska

10. Rhode Island