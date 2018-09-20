State report: 15 NY crops ranked in top 5 nationwide in 2017

The Office of the New York State Comptroller says farms in the Empire State produced 15 agricultural products that ranked in the top five nationwide last year.

A report released Thursday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the state's more than 35,000 farms generated $4.8 billion in revenue in 2017.

The New York crops that landed in the top rankings nationally include cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, apples and grapes. DiNapoli's report found New York's production of milk, snap beans and maple syrup also rose in national rankings.

DiNapoli says New York farmers are facing challenges ranging from low milk prices to tariffs and restrictions on immigrant workers.

The Democrat has been comptroller since 2007 and is seeking re-election in November. He's visiting a machine shop and a farm in Wyoming County on Thursday.