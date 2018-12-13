Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China

Starbucks is expanding delivery to more stores in the U.S. and China.

The company says it will offer delivery from 2,000 U.S. stores by next summer through a partnership with UberEats. It isn't yet saying which stores will offer it.

In China, delivery will be offered from 2,000 stores in 30 cities by the end of this year, up from 150 stores at the end of September. Starbucks is partnering with delivery service Ele.me in that country.

Starbucks made the comments at an investor presentation Thursday in New York.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says Starbucks has learned a lot about delivery since launching it in China in September. The company has special spill-proof cups, for example, and is making beverages hotter so they will be the right temperature to drink when they arrive.