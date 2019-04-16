Starbucks expanding solar, enough to power 360 Texas stores

Starbucks Corp. has announced plans to expand its investment in solar farms and use the energy to power hundreds of its coffee-serving stores in Texas.

Seattle-based Starbucks on Monday announced the deal with Cypress Creek Renewables and U.S. Bank.

A statement says the companies are combining forces on solar farm operations throughout Texas. Terms weren't released.

Two solar farms built and operated by Cypress Creek currently provide enough energy for the equivalent of 360 Starbucks in Texas, including sites in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Arlington. Company officials say Starbucks is separately investing in six Cypress Creek-owned solar farms in Texas.

Starbucks and U.S. bank earlier worked to develop and finance a solar farm in Maxton, North Carolina.