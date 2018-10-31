Sprint: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Sprint Corp. (S) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $196 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.98 billion.

Sprint shares have decreased nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18 percent in the last 12 months.

