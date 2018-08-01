Sprint: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Sprint Corp. (S) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $176 million.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

Sprint shares have decreased nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S