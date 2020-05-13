Spat over reopening California Tesla factory may be ending

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It appears the dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders is coming to an end.

The Alameda County Health Department announced on Twitter early Wednesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles this coming Monday — as long as it delivers on the worker safety precautions that it agreed to.

It wasn't clear from a press release whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening Monday in defiance of county orders. Messages were left early Wednesday seeking comment from health officials and Tesla.

The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement.

