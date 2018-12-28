Spanish economy up 0.6 percent in third quarter of 2018

Spain's national statistics office says that the country's economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

The office expects Spain's economy to finish 2018 with annual growth of 2.4 percent, compared to 3.7 percent last year.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that his government expects the economy to maintain its rate of growth in the coming months.

"Spain leads growth among the leading European countries," Sanchez said Friday. "All indicators say Spain will maintain or improve upon these numbers in the fourth semester of 2018 and likely in the first semester of 2019 as well."

Spain has seen economic growth for 19 consecutive quarters since emerging from a three-year recession in late 2013.