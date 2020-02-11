Expand / Collapse search
Southwest Airlines flew 17M passengers on potentially dangerous jets

The report said Southwest Airlines operated more than 150,000 flights carrying 17.2 million passengers on 88 used Boeing 737 jets without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed

FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses the Wall Street Journal report that discloses Southwest flights have taken off without confirmed maintenance records. video

Southwest jets have flown without confirmed maintenance records: Report

FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses the Wall Street Journal report that discloses Southwest flights have taken off without confirmed maintenance records.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it agrees with recommendations made by the U.S. Transportation Department’s Inspector General that faulted its oversight of Southwest Airlines Co., according to a final report seen by Reuters ahead of its release later this week.

The report said Southwest Airlines operated more than 150,000 flights carrying 17.2 million passengers on 88 used Boeing 737 jets without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed.

The report said the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) has not “effectively overseen Southwest Airlines’ systems for managing risks.” The FAA said in a response included with the report it concurred with all 11 recommendations by the inspector general and acknowledged that its office overseeing Southwest “did not perform in accordance with existing guidance.”

Southwest told Reuters Tuesday that eight of the 88 used jets remain out of service “and are currently in heavy checks.” Southwest added it adamantly disagrees “with unsubstantiated references to Southwest’s safety culture.”