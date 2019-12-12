Southwest Airlines, Boeing reach compensation agreement

Southwest Airlines said Thursday it reached a compensation agreement with Boeing for a portion of the projected financial damages related to the grounding of the 737 Max jet.

The airline said it intends to share the proceeds of the $125 million agreement with its employees.

"Our People have done an incredible job managing through the MAX groundings, while providing the highest levels of Customer Service and one of the best operational performances in our history,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. “On behalf of the Southwest Board of Directors, we are grateful to our Employees for their extraordinary efforts throughout the year and are pleased to share proceeds from our recent agreement with Boeing."

Southwest flies 34 Max jets, the most of all U.S. airlines.