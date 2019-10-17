Southwest Airlines delays Boeing 737 Max return

Southwest Airlines has postponed its use of the Boeing 737 Max until February.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 54.05 +0.38 +0.71% BA BOEING COMPANY 373.37 +0.94 +0.25%

"With the timing of the MAX's return-to-service still uncertain, we are extending the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments through Feb. 8, 2020," Southwest said in an update on its website.

"The revision will proactively remove roughly 175 weekday flights from our schedule out of our total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights."

Southwest is the U.S. carrier with the most exposure to the 737 Max. In March, Stifel Financial said nearly 10% of the airline's October available seat miles were expected to come from the 737 Max. Last year, Southwest added 18 737 Max aircraft to its fleet.

Southwest's announcement comes just over a week after American Airlines extended its 737 Max cancellations until Jan. 15. Unted Airlines has pulled 737 Max flights until early January.

The Max jets were grounded in March after being involved in two crashes within a five-month period.