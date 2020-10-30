Sony in talks with AT&T to buy Crunchyroll for more than $950M
Sony recently obtained the exclusive right to negotiate for Crunchyroll
Sony Corp is in final talks with AT&T to acquire U.S. animation-streaming service Crunchyroll in a deal worth more than 100 billion yen ($957 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
