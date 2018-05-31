Social investing tips from Warren Buffett’s grandson

Howard Buffett, the grandson of billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett, has some tips for investors who want to buy the stock of socially responsible companies.

“What we talk about in terms of social value investing is really more about how different partners come together to collaborate,” Buffett told Liz Claman during a FOX Business interview on Thursday. “It’s just as much about a mindset as it is how organizations work together to make the world a better place.”

According to Howard Buffett, who co-authored the book “Social Value Investing,” investors should determine what they want to do to make the world a better place and then find a company with similar goals.

“You have to see what attractive investments fit within that,” he said.

Buffett said his grandfather expanded Berkshire Hathaway through smart, financially savvy purchases including renewable energy.

“It’s been incredibly lucrative for the business,” Buffett said. “But in terms of wind and solar, it’s also doing a lot to make the world a better place. It’s a combination of things.”