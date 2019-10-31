You know what's really scary about Halloween? Slow business

While Halloween remains one of the busiest days of the year for pizza delivery, scores of local restaurants are scraping for business.

To combat this spooky reality, restaurants and businesses are trying to drum up traffic in fun, simple and spooky ways with special deals to "treat yo self."

In some cases, there's no purchase necessary -- only a costume.

Halloween, like other holidays such as Labor Day and July 4th, are not "very restaurant-friendly," said Derek Farley, a restaurant industry public relations expert said.

"Restaurants are like ghost towns on Halloween," he said.

With hundreds of millions of Americans planning on celebrating Halloween this year in some capacity, businesses such as Just Salad, Insomnia Cookies, Krispy Kreme and DoorDash are telling people to "dress to impress" in order to receive a free treat or meal in an effort to promote brand awareness and increase sales.

Some are rewarding customers for dressing up as their favorite food item.

"Anyone who comes dressed as a salad tomorrow will get a FREE one," Just Salad tweeted.

To celebrate the holiday, Krispy Kreme tweeted to "celebrate the #spooky holiday" customers should visit them with their favorite costume in order to receive their "favorite doughnut for FREE."

Guests must claim their treat in-store only.

DoorDash is banking on food fanatics dressing up as their favorite meal. If they do, DoorDash will send $10 off your next order. "You'll also be entered to win $1,000 in DoorDash credit and DashPAss for a year," the company tweeted.

Customers are urged to stop by Insomnia Cookies in their best costume for a free treat. The customer with the best costume will have a chance to win a $!00 gift card after posting an in-store selfie and tagging insomnia cookies with the hashtags #trickortreatyoself and #Halloween.

