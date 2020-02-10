Slack bags all 350,600 IBM employees

Slack may have bagged one of its biggest customers yet.

Shares spiked more than 20 percent Monday, before pulling back, on reports that IBM employees, around 350,600 of them, will be moving to the workplace messaging system.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WORK SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC. 26.57 +3.58 +15.59% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 154.00 +0.59 +0.38% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 187.89 +4.00 +2.18%

FOX Business' inquiries to IBM and Slack were not immediately returned by the time of publication. Business Insider was first to report the developments.

The team at D.A. Davidson says the deal, if accurate, would be worth an estimated $35 million and is significant because it shows the company "can scale."

Slack, which went public last July, competes directly with Microsoft's Teams, a similar product. The company's most recent customer update appears to be the addition of SiriusXM, the world’s largest audio entertainment company, according to Slack's blog.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SIRI SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. 7.18 +0.07 +1.05%

Last month IBM's longtime CEO Ginny Rometty announced her retirement.

IBM’s board of directors elected Arvind Krishna as the company’s new chief executive officer, he will take over the CEO role effective April 6, the company announced.

