Shopping mall giant to reopen with safety restrictions

One big step toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Friday - the reopening of some shopping malls across America.

Leading the way will be Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States.

Simon plans to open the doors to properties in eight states.

Simon will open malls in another 15 states and Puerto Rico during the first half of May based on current state and local stay-at-home or closure orders which are subject to change.

Special safety guidelines will have to be followed by customers as well as store employees.

Among the special precautions include preemptive employee screening and enforcement of social distancing measures.

Employee safety precautions will involve the wearing of masks and keeping six feet between fellow employees and customers.

Stores must also make sure that overall property occupancy does not exceed a targeted level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space and queueing protocols must be used to manage traffic.

All customers will be encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping and wash hands as often as possible.

Shopping hours will also be limited to allow for cleaning and sanitizing.