Shell shareholders adopt CEO pay by 75% majority

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell shareholders on Tuesday approved the 2017 management remuneration, including Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden's 8.9 million euro ($10.51 million) package, by a majority of 75 percent.

The 2016 remuneration resolution won the support of more than 92 percent of shareholders.

Board member Gerard Kleisteree, who heads Shell's remuneration committee, said the lower support was due in part to an accident in Pakistan last year where more than 200 people were killed in an explosion of a tanker operated by a Shell sub-contractor.

