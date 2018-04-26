Shares of LKQ Corporation Slump 17% After Rising Costs Weigh on the Bottom Line

What happened

Shares of LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ), a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, components, and systems with operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan, are down 17% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT after the company posted a worse-than-expected first quarter thanks to rising costs.

LKQ's top line managed to perform well with revenue jumping 16% to $2.72 billion, compared to the prior year, with 3.7% organic revenue growth for parts and services -- that topped Wall Street estimates calling for $2.63 billion. The healthy top-line growth didn't trickle down to the bottom line with adjusted earnings per share checking in at $0.55 per share, lower than analysts' estimates calling for $0.59 per share.

LKQ President and Chief Executive Officer Dominick Zarcone said this in a press release:

Revenue headwinds in Europe and rising costs forced management to cut its guidance for 2018. Organic revenue growth is now expected to check in between 4% to 5.5% for the full year, lower than the original range of 4% to 6% and adjusted EPS was lowered $0.10 at each end of the range to between $2.20 and $2.30 per share. Management has its challenges ahead to offset rising raw material costs and get its business back firing on all cylinders.

