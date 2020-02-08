Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Shanghai to help Tesla resume production amid coronavirus spread

Coronavirus slows China-built Model 3 production

Reuters
close
A Tesla senior executive says coronavirus will impact its Model 3 deliveries. FOX Business' David Asman, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, investor Zachary Karabell, 1 Empire Group's founder and CEO John Burnett discuss how the disease won't severely harm the company.video

Tesla executive says coronavirus will delay Model 3 delivery: Report

A Tesla senior executive says coronavirus will impact its Model 3 deliveries. FOX Business' David Asman, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, investor Zachary Karabell, 1 Empire Group's founder and CEO John Burnett discuss how the disease won't severely harm the company.

SHANGHAI - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla’s (TSLA.O) factory in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will resume production on Feb. 10 with assistance to help it cope with a spreading epidemic of coronavirus, a Shanghai government official said on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

Many factories across China shut in late January for the Lunar New Year holiday that was originally due to end on Jan. 30 but which was extended in a bid to contain the spread of the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 700 people.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk stands next to a Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicle during a delivery event at its Shanghai factory in China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2XAE9WK1MY

CHINA SCRAMBLES TO KEEP CITIES IN VIRUS LOCKDOWN FED

Tesla warned on Jan. 30 that it would see a 1-1.5 week delay in the ramp-up of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars as a result of the epidemic, which has severely disrupted communications and supply chains across China.

Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said this week that production would restart on Feb. 10 and that car deliveries from the plant would be temporarily delayed.

“In view of the practical difficulties key manufacturing firms including Tesla have faced in resuming production, we will coordinate to make all efforts to help companies resume production as soon as possible,” Shanghai municipal government spokesman Xu Wei said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In this Nov. 24, 2019, photo, a saleswoman talks about a Tesla Model 3 car at a Tesla showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. (Chinatopix via AP)

APPEL DELAYS CHINA STORE REOPENINGS

The $2 billion Shanghai factory is Tesla’s first outside the United States and was built with support from local authorities. It started production in October and began deliveries last month.

The Shanghai government also said on Saturday it would ask banks to extend loans with preferential rates to small companies and exempt firms in hard-hit sectors like hospitality from value-added tax, among other measures to prop up businesses during the epidemic.

Such assistance would also apply to foreign companies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS