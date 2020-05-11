Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-coronavirus controls

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Walt Disney Company began to reopen its theme parks with Shanghai Disneyland on Monday.

Visitors wearing face masks streamed into the Shanghai park as China’s most prominent theme park reopened in a new step toward rolling back anti-coronavirus controls that shut down its economy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The park, which closed Jan. 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some attractions closed in line with social distancing guidelines, company executives said.

The reopening adds to efforts by companies and the ruling Communist Party to revive the world’s second-largest economy following a shutdown that plunged it into its worst slump since at least the 1960s.

“We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone,” the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, Joe Schott, told reporters.

NOT REOPENING IN CORONAVIRUS RISKS PERMANENT ECONOMIC DAMAGE: OFFICIALS

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down and the first to reopen after the ruling party declared the disease under control in early March.

Factories and shops have reopened but cinemas, karaoke parlors, gyms and other businesses still are closed.

Disney guests, many wearing Mickey Mouse ears, and children dressed as movie characters were checked for the virus’s telltale fever at the gate. The company’s signature tune, “When You Wish Upon a Star” played over loudspeakers.

PRESSURE RAMPS UP ON CHINA AFTER REPORT IT WITHHELD CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION

Decals on sidewalks and at lines for attractions show visitors where to stand to keep a safe distance. The company said rides will be limited to one group of visitors per car to keep strangers separated.

Visitors are required to make advance reservations, show government-issued identification and download a smartphone app issued by the Shanghai city government that tracks their health and their contacts with anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

That allows the company to “understand and regulate the flow of traffic,” said Andrew Bolstein, the park’s senior vice president for operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.