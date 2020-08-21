Shake Shack to offer year-end bonuses to employees

Shake Shack will offer year-end bonuses to its employees as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports this week.

The fast-casual burger chain will grant payments ranging from $250 to $400, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. The employee’s position will determine the size of the payment.

"Taking care of our teams has always been a core tenet of Shake Shack - we couldn’t do this without them,” the company said in a statement to the publication.

The year-end bonuses were announced days after Shake Shack ended a 10 percent hazard pay bonus that employees received during the pandemic. Employees were eligible for the premium pay from the end of April until Aug. 19.

Shake Shack said the increased pay program helped to maintain staffing at the height of the pandemic. Aside from the year-end bonuses for all employees, the company said it will be “guaranteeing bonus payments to all managers” in the third and fourth quarter.

Like many restaurant chains, Shake Shack has struggled to generate revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s same-store sales plunged 49% in the second quarter. Overall revenue plunged nearly 40% to $91.8 million.

The company has stepped up efforts to alter its business in the current climate, announcing plans to open its first-ever drive-thru location in 2021.

