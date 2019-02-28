Sentencing set in nearly $2M Alabama scam

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this March 31, 2015 photo provided by Art Meripol, Kyle Sandler poses for a photo at The Round House in Opelika, Ala. Sandler, who launched the business incubator called the Round House plead guilty to charges of taking about $1.9 million from investors. Authorities say Sandler used the money to pay for child care, rent, cars and more. Sandler now admits falsely portraying himself as a one-time Google executive to reel in a whole town. (Art Meripol via AP)

A man who pleaded guilty to scamming an Alabama town for nearly $2 million is due in federal court to find out how long he will go to prison.

Continue Reading Below

A judge scheduled sentencing for 43-year-old Kyle Sandler for Thursday morning in Montgomery.

Sandler moved to the east Alabama town of Opelika (Oh-puh-LIE-kuh) in 2011 and later opened a business incubator called the Round House. He pleaded guilty last year to fraud for taking about $1.9 million from more than 50 investors.

Sandler told The Associated Press he falsely portrayed himself as a one-time Google executive and acted out of greed.

Prosecutors are recommending a lighter sentence because Sandler cooperated with authorities. A defense lawyer says Sandler will probably get four to five years total. He still faces state charges.