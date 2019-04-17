Search

Semiconductor Sector ETF Rallies on Qualcomm, Apple Agreement

Semiconductor sector-specific ETFs rallied Wednesday, following Apple (NasdaqGS: AAPL) decision to settle its differences with Qualcomm (NasdaqGS: QCOM) and agreed to end litigation between the two tech giants worldwide. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGM: SOXX) advanced 1.6%. Meanwhile, Qualcomm shares surged 11.9% Wednesday after jumping 23.2% [...]

