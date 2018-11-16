Search

Semiconductor ETFs Whiplashed by Nvidia Revenue Miss

Nvidia outperformed analyst expectations in the earnings department, but missed on the revenue front, whiplashing semiconductor exchanged-traded funds (ETFs) in the process. Nvidia stock fell as much as 16% in Friday’s early trading session, while semiconductor ETFs were taken down with it–ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEArca: USD)–down 5%, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEArca: SMH)–down 2.34% and iShares PHLX [...]

