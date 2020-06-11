SeaWorld to reopen San Antonio park June 19

San Antonio, Texas will soon get another of its entertainment destinations back open to visitors.

Continue Reading Below

SeaWorld Entertainment has announced a phased reopening of SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday, June 19 with capacity limitations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening are among the new safety protocols that will be in place when the park reopens.

The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Texas.

DISNEYLAND TO OPEN WITH CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES NEXT MONTH

"We were thrilled to announce the reopening of Aquatica on June 6 and are happy to now share that our guests won't have to wait much longer to join us back at SeaWorld," said Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica. "Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we've been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences."

SEAWORLD CLEARED TO REOPEN 3 PARKS AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SeaWorld Orlando reopens Thursday, but plans to be closed two days a week.